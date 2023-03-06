Hoda Kotb returns to TODAY after handling daughter’s health matter

Hoda Kotb is back on TODAY!

She returned to the show March 6 after she had been away for the past few weeks to tend to a personal matter. The TODAY co-anchor told viewers that her younger daughter, Hope, 3, had been ill, but is back home now.

“My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," Hoda said at the top of the show. "I’m so grateful she’s home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I’m just so happy."

Hoda then got choked up while expressing how grateful she feels while discussing the matter with co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“You know what I realized, too, Savannah? When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out,” she said.

"You have a lot of friends out there who are right here with you lifting you up — and Hope, too," Savannah told Hoda. TODAY

“I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I’m grateful to my family, and I’m grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So, I want to say thank you for that. I love you.”

"I love you, too," Savannah replied.

On March 1, the show addressed her absence.

“As for Hoda, we know some of you are wondering how she’s doing,” Craig Melvin said. “We can tell you, Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter she’s been dealing with.”

Hoda’s absence coincided with Savannah taking a break from the show, as well. Savannah tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 28 and left the anchor desk in the middle of that day’s broadcast.

“Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a COVID test,” Sheinelle Jones said at the time. “It came back positive. So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you.”

“We look forward to seeing (Hoda) and Savannah back here soon,” she said March 1.