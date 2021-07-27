Hoda Kotb has nothing but love for Simone Biles and Team USA.

The TODAY co-anchor shared a message of support for the legendary gymnast and her teammates after Biles withdrew from the team competition on Tuesday.

“Turn it out for Simone,” Hoda yelled from the stands toward the team below at Tokyo’s Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Hoda is a vocal fan of the U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team. Abbie Parr / Getty Images

She then blew some kisses.

“Love you Suni and Jordan and Grace, too,” she said, referring to gymnasts Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum. “Go get ‘em!”

After news of Biles' withdraw broke, Hoda said the team knew "that everybody is backing them up and behind them."

Hoda will keep rooting for the team, with or without Simone Biles. Abbie Parr / Getty Images

"Team USA is really rallying together," she said. "It’s quite a moment to be in this room. I thought it was going to feel like everybody was on their knees after such devastating news of Simone Biles being out of the competition, but something happened. This team is rallying.”

USA Gymnastics said in a statement that Biles withdrew due to a "medical issue."

"She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," the statement said.

Biles’ exit from the team competition stunned fans and gymnasts alike.

"My heart broke for her," fellow gymnast MyKayla Skinner told TODAY on Tuesday. "I can't even imagine what she's going through right now. I wish I could run down there and give her a big hug."

Biles was uncharacteristically shaky during this past weekend's qualifying competition, were Team USA finished in second place.

Biles, who won five medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, set the pace in all-around scores with 57.731 but was not as sharp as many expected.

Hoda and Biles on TODAY in 2018. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it," she wrote later on Instagram. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke!

