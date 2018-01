share tweet pin email

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the 6-year-old boy who was injured during the November shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and finally returned home (on a fire truck), the man who was no match for the black ice hiding on his driveway, the dog that was finally reunited with its owner, and the person who is so impressively bad at bowling.