Highs and Lows: 11-year-old student wows at 'March for Our Lives,' Trudeau's son's meltdown

NBC’s Hallie Jackson and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including 11-year-old Naomi Walder’s impressive speech at the “March for Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C., lawmakers in Kosovo setting off tear gas in attempt to block a vote on a border wall, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s son who had a bit of a meltdown during their trip to India.