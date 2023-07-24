Standout lacrosse player and rising high school senior dies in Cape Cod boat crash

A high school student died in a boating accident off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 21, authorities say.

Police identified the victim as Sadie Mauro, 17, a rising senior at Dover-Sherborn High School in Dover, a town southwest of Boston.

“Our school community is devastated and heartbroken,” the school’s principal, John Smith, wrote in an email to community members on Sunday, according to NBC10 Boston. “Sadie’s smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit.”

Smith also noted Sadie’s “strong sense of self” and her “love for adventure and anything outdoors.”

“A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind,” he added.

NBC Boston described Sadie as a “lacrosse standout.”

Just after 9 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a 911 call reporting that a boat had crashed into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor near Cape Cod Bay, and that a 17-year-old girl was missing, NBC Boston reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard, as well as two local fire departments and a county dive team, were involved in search-and-rescue operations.

Sadie’s body was recovered at about 11:30 p.m. that night.

Authorities say the boat involved in the crash had been a Regulator vessel with two 250-horsepower engines.

Six people had been on board the boat during the crash, NBC Boston reported, and The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said other passengers were treated for injuries at Cape Cod Hospital.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. The incident is under investigation by police, the district attorney’s office, and Massachusetts Environmental Police, according to NBC Boston.

Beth McCoy, superintendent of Dover-Sherborn public schools, shared her “profound sadness” over the incident in a statement to the school community.

She extended her “deepest sympathies” to Sadie’s parents, Jill and Chuck, and Sadie's younger brother, Ian, a rising ninth grader.

McCoy also noted that counselors and service dogs would be at the school Monday to support students. She said the high school’s library would be open Monday morning for high school and middle school students to gather.

“The Dover-Sherborn community is strong and is known for its strength and resiliency in the face of unimaginable tragedy,” she wrote in her statement to the community. “We will continue to support each other in the days and weeks ahead as we surround Sadie’s family, friends and loved ones with care and love.”