A critical care nurse who stopped to perform CPR on the wounded as she was running from gunfire described the heartbreaking scene outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, where a gunman killed at least nine people and injured 27 others early Sunday.

"I look down the sidewalk and see just a row of bodies,'' Kayla Miller tearfully told Gabe Gutierrez on TODAY. "People shot, some alive, some not."

Miller was at Ned Peppers Bar celebrating a friend's 25th birthday when alleged gunman Connor Betts, 24, opened fire on a crowd of people outside the bar, including his own sister, police said.

As Miller ran to safety, she said she stopped to perform CPR on wounded patrons on the sidewalk.

"I'm grateful to be able to be alive and talk to my family and friends and tell them I'm OK, but my heart breaks for these families,'' she said. "It's just not fair."

Miller said she quickly recognized something was wrong as people began fleeing for safety.

"It was pretty evident because everyone was just crawling toward the back exit, just finding each other to get out of the bar,'' Miller said.

Police who were on patrol in the area killed the gunman within minutes of the first shots being fired, authorities said.

All of those wounded have been treated at the hospital and released except for one, who remains in serious condition, officials said.

Most of the victims were in their 20s and 30s and were shot as the gunman, who was wearing body armor and carrying 100-round capacity magazines, moved toward Ned Peppers Bar, Dayton Police Chief Richard S. Biehl said.

The attack in Dayton was one of two deadly mass shootings within 24 hours. At least 20 others were killed in El Paso, Texas on Saturday afternoon in another attack.