Helping after Harvey: How you can join TODAY in relief effort

As Hurricane Harvey recedes after devastating Texas, TODAY is looking for your help in bringing relief to victims of the storm.
TODAY investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen will be criss-crossing the country next week in conjunction with the United Way to collect donations that will be delivered to the people of Houston.
Learn how you can help victims of Hurricane HarveyPlay Video - 2:02
Learn how you can help victims of Hurricane HarveyPlay Video - 2:02
More video
Flight attendants train in self-defense to cope with air rage
See the future of flying: Playrooms, dining areas, and beds (at coach prices)
In Harvey’s wake, here are tips on how to avoid charity scammers
Rossen Reports update: How to survive a flash flood if you’re trapped in your car
Rossen will kick off TODAY's "Helping After Harvey" initiative on Tuesday Sept. 5 at the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas (1800 N. Lamar Street), which will be accepting donations from 5:30 a.m.-9 a.m. local time.
People are encouraged to bring nonperishable food, bottled water, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, mops, trash bags, school supplies, new underwear, socks, new pillows, blankets, sheets, toiletries and feminine hygiene products.
There are also other ways you can help from home right now:
You can text "HARVEY" to 90999 to donate to the Red Cross to help families, or you can head to RedCross.Org. If you want to support pets, HoustonSPCA.org is a good site to visit.
To give to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund, visit UnitedWayHouston.org/flood or text "UWFLOOD" to 41444.
For those looking to provide people with a warm meal, HoustonFoodBank.Org is accepting money donations and also looking for volunteers to serve.
Finally, for anyone searching for a list of major charities and ratings for each one, CharityNavigator.org has all of that information right in one place. Rossen also has outlined ways to avoid being scammed when trying to help hurricane victims.
Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.