Helping after Harvey — learn more ways to support hurricane victims

share tweet pin email

Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and its surrounding population last week, leaving thousands of people without much more than the clothes on their backs. As they return to their neighborhoods and figure out what comes next, TODAY and the United Way are teaming up to help.

This week, Jeff Rossen will be traveling across the country for TODAY's "Helping After Harvey" efforts to collect donations for hurricane victims. The response has been overwhelming.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Helping after Hurricane Harvey: Here's how to support victims in need Play Video - 5:02 Helping after Hurricane Harvey: Here's how to support victims in need Play Video - 5:02

At Rossen's first stop in Dallas, people lined up to donate, but he first went door-to-door in New Jersey, collecting canned goods, blankets, paper towels, toilet paper and more from people that wanted to help.

TODAY Jeff Rossen collecting donations and items to help those impacted of Hurricane Harvey

No matter where you live, you can help too. The American Red Cross has set up a "wish list" on Amazon. Click "see the list" and you can send food and other items to victims by adding to your cart and checking out. Just make sure you select The American Red Cross shipping address to ensure the goods are sent to the people who need it.

If you'd like to donate to the United Way, visit their website or text "UWFLOOD" to 41444.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Here's how you can help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts Play Video - 1:05 Here's how you can help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts Play Video - 1:05

There are also other ways you can help from home right now:

If you want to support pets, HoustonSPCA.org is a good site to visit.

To give to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund, visit UnitedWayHouston.org/flood.

For those looking to provide people with a warm meal, HoustonFoodBank.Org is accepting money donations and also looking for volunteers to serve.

Finally, for anyone searching for a list of major charities and ratings for each one, CharityNavigator.org has all of that information right in one place. Rossen also has outlined ways to avoid being scammed when trying to help hurricane victims.