Helen Hunt is recovering after she was involved in a traffic accident this week.

The Oscar-winning actress, 56, was riding in the back seat of an SUV in Los Angeles when another car drove into the intersection and struck her vehicle. Hunt was briefly hospitalized following the crash, according to People.

A representative for Hunt said the actress sustained "no major injuries" from the crash. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A bystander who helped Hunt and her fellow passengers after the crash has come forward with more details about the scary incident.

Zarren Thomas, who works at a nearby Jiffy Lube, witnessed the crash and immediately went over to help.

“I saw the truck tipped over, and so went over there to help the people get out of the car," Thomas told Entertainment Tonight. "I just wanted to make sure they were safe."

He said he pried the car door open with the help of a co-worker and helped the three people inside, including Hunt, climb out of the vehicle.

Hunt is currently working on a revival of her hit sitcom, "Mad About You." NBCU Photo Bank

At the time, he didn’t recognize the "World on Fire" star.

"I didn't know that I was helping a star. My first instinct was to get everybody out safe and sound," he told ET. "It was pretty scary. I just didn't know if everybody was OK. That's all I was thinking about."

The actress hasn’t commented on the incident on her Twitter or Instagram pages, but a representative for the Oscar winner told TODAY that Hunt is now “recovering at home with no major injuries.”

Hunt is currently set to star in a limited series revival of “Mad About You,” her hit NBC sitcom that ran from 1992 to 1999.

Here’s wishing Hunt a speedy recovery!