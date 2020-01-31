Heidi Broussard's mother believes her daughter's slaying was premeditated

In her first TV interview since Texas mother Heidi Broussard was killed, her mother, Tammy Broussard, told NBC's "Dateline" she believes her daughter's slaying was premeditated.

Magen Fieramusca, 34, Heidi Broussard’s former friend, was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on capital murder and kidnapping charges, the Travis County District Attorney's Office said.

She was initially arrested and charged in December with two counts of kidnapping and one of tampering with a corpse after Heidi Broussard's body was found in the trunk of a car outside a Houston-area residence linked to the suspect. Broussard's newborn daughter, Margot, was found alive in the home.

Fieramusca, also known as Maygen Humphrey, was later accused of faking her own pregnancy in a plan to steal Heidi Broussard’s infant daughter, according to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant.

“She premeditated all of this,” Tammy Broussard said in the interview. “We really want to know why. Why would you hurt a friend? I mean you're supposed to be her friend. Why would you do that? We would just like to know why.”

Tammy Broussard said that while she knows her daughter would forgive Fieramusca, she herself has no words. Sometimes, Tammy Broussard wants to pick up the phone to call her daughter about something funny, and then she remembers her daughter is gone.

“You know, it’s like you see a table full of candles and all lit, but then they go and snuff it out like that,” Tammy Broussard said. “That’s what she did. She took the light away. Heidi was a light in everybody’s life.”

Heidi Broussard, 33, was reported missing Dec. 12, and her body was found in a duffel bag in the trunk of a car on Dec.19, the affidavit said. Her friend Rachel West said she was in contact with Fieremusca during that period and "and she played it off perfectly."

"I talked to Megan every single day, multiple times a day, the whole week Heidi was missing," West said.

NBC News previously reported that Fieramusca told friends she was pregnant and had an Amazon baby registry listing a due date around the same time as Heidi Broussard’s.

Fieramusca told her boyfriend, Christopher Green, that Heidi Broussard’s newborn child was her own, according to the affidavit. The day after Heidi Broussard gave birth, Fieramusca allegedly told Green she had gone into labor and had the baby, according to the affidavit.

Fieramusca is being held in Austin jail, and her attorneys allege prosecutors have failed to "disclose any evidence" against Fieramusca.

"We call upon patience and resisting the rush to judgment until all the facts are in," Fieramusca's attorneys said in a statement. "Unless the State has proven these allegations beyond any reasonable doubt, Ms. Fieramusca remains innocent."

Tammy Broussard said she had doubts about Fieramusca's alleged pregnancy, saying in her interview with "Dateline" that it didn't look like a "pregnant belly." She added that Fieramusca's main concern after Heidi Broussard's disappearance was on the police involvement.

"The main concern she had, she was wanting to know are the police doing anything?" Tammy Broussard said.

Tammy Broussard said now she is focused on ensuring her daughter's 6-year-old son and Margot know what their mother was like.

“I will keep talking about her and keep her alive in their hearts,” she said. “She was the biggest blessing in our life.”