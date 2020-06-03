Health care workers cheer for protesters outside New York hospitals

After months of being on the receiving end of applause and accolades, some of New York City’s highly regarded front-line heroes decided to return the gesture to another group working to make a difference.

On Tuesday, health care workers across the city raised their voices, put their hands together and knelt down to show respect for peaceful protesters who marched through the streets in honor of George Floyd.

Healthcare workers @sloan_kettering come out to cheer on and take a knee in support of protestors. The same people NYC has been honoring every night at 7pm now returning the support. pic.twitter.com/ezWpQtFdr0 — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) June 2, 2020

New Yorkers have made a daily habit of cheering for health care workers, who risk their own well-being in the battle against the coronavirus, since March. Each evening at 7 p.m., grateful citizens show their enthusiastic appreciation by opening their windows or taking to the roof to give thanks. But on this occasion, those same workers used their moment to put a spotlight on those bringing attention to systemic racism and calling for justice.

Photos taken from outside Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Lenox Hill Hospital show men and women wearing scrubs and face masks as they applaud the passing crowd.

Sign of the time: hospital workers cheering protesters, protesters cheering them back. pic.twitter.com/G7NYmftAEP — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 2, 2020

At ground level, the protest march reached as far down Lexington Avenue as I could see. pic.twitter.com/S1HxtLBC3i — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 2, 2020

And video clips reveal the sounds from the scene, including shouts and chants of “thank you!”

It was clear the appreciation was mutual, as the protesters also cheered for the health care workers as they continued their march.