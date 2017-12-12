'He can't get away with this': Donald Trump accuser says he groped her at Mar-a-Lago

share tweet pin email

Another woman who has accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct years before he contemplated a White House run on Tuesday recounted experiencing "a flight or fight" feeling after Trump groped her butt while backstage at a 2003 concert at his Florida resort.

"I had adrenaline rushing through my body. I was scared, I was upset,” Melinda McGillivray said Tuesday in an exclusive interview on Megyn Kelly TODAY.

McGillivray, who was 23 at the time, had been invited by a friend to a Ray Charles concert at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. During a backstage gathering with the singer, she met Trump, who brought his wife, Melania.

“The next thing you know I feel a grab on my right side, so I quickly turned to look at what this is,” she recalled. McGillivray said she initially thought her friend’s camera bag had brushed against her backside.

“To my surprise it’s Donald. And he’s standing a foot and a half away from me so his hand had to reach out and touch me,” she said.

McGillivray said she looked at Trump so see if he had touched her by accident, but the businessman didn’t say a word.

“He said nothing. He knew what he did. I could see it in his face, the look of guilt,” she said. “It made me feel very small and inferior. It made me feel like I was objectified. I was sick to my stomach.”

McGillivray's interview comes a day after three other Trump accusers recounted their allegations against the president on Megyn Kelly TODAY, describing how “heartbreaking” it was to go public with their allegations, only to see Trump win the White House.

Samantha Holvey, a former Miss USA pageant contestant, described feeling like “a piece of meat” after Trump personally inspected her and other women backstage prior to the 2006 pageant.

She renewed her allegation against the president along with Rachel Crooks, who said Trump kissed her on the lips at Trump Tower, and Jessica Leeds, a New York woman who said Trump groped her on a plane.

McGillivray and at least 16 other women have accused Trump of some type of sexual misconduct or assault. The president has denied all the allegations.

McGillivray said she was stunned when Trump groped her but didn’t say anything until he had left the room. That’s when she turned to her friend.

“I said, ‘Donald just grabbed my caboose.’ And he said, ‘Well, what do you want to do about it?’” she said. But the friend then urged her against saying anything, telling her, “This is not the right time, this is not the right place.”

Trump on Tuesday tweeted that the sexual misconduct allegations against him were more “fake news” fabricated by Democrats.

Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia - so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I donât know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

McGillivray, who said she is an Independent, defended her claim.

“I don’t want to be called a liar. I’m not a liar. I think he’s got to face the music. He can't get away with this ... It’s time. It’s time the nation wakes up to the reality of what we’re facing,” she said.

Several dozen female Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House have called for a congressional oversight committee to investigate the claims against Trump.

McGillivray, who has been arrested for a DUI and served time in jail, said she’s been held accountable for her mistakes, and Trump should do the same.

“If 16 women have come forward, why hasn’t anything been done? Where’s our investigation?” she said.

McGillivray said the past year has been "one of the roughest years of my life" but that she's "muscling through this" for her daughter and other women.

"This is therapeutic. I have to get out of the closet," she said. "This is for myself, for my daughter, for my country."