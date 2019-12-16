Harvey Weinstein complains he is a 'forgotten man' in new interview

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein said he feels like a "forgotten man" in a new interview, lamenting what he sees as his legacy after being accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women.

Weinstein, 67, told the New York Post's Page Six in an interview that published Sunday that he sees himself as an advocate for women.

“I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!" he said. “I feel like the forgotten man."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Weinstein has been suffering from a back injury and has been seen with a walker, and the Post said he agreed to the interview to prove he wasn't exaggerating his medical condition. The interview with the Post took place in a New York hospital while he was recovering from surgery.

Earlier this month, Weinstein's bail was increased significantly over allegations he violated conditions by mishandling his electronic ankle monitor. He is scheduled to stand trial for rape and sexual assault charges on Jan. 6 in New York City. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Weinstein, who has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, complained about the way he will be remembered as a result of the charges.

“It all got eviscerated because of what happened,’’ Weinstein, who has denied all non-consensual encounters, told the Post. “My work has been forgotten.’’

Weinstein's comments drew quick and immediate backlash. Twenty-three women who have accused him of misconduct released a statement Sunday night condemning him.

“Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again. He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Well, he won’t be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing," the women, who include Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, said in a statement. "We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse.”

Last week, Weinstein and his bankrupt film studio reached a tentative global settlement with dozens of women who accused him of preying of them, NBC News reported. Under the settlement, the women who came forward would be compensated $25 million, but Weinstein wouldn't be required to admit wrongdoing.

While he has largely stayed out of the public eye after the sexual allegations came to light since 2017, Weinstein has been spotted out and about in New York City as of late, despite his injury. In October, he attended an "Actor's Hour" event in as East Village bar, where he was confronted by multiple people appalled by his attendance.