Harry Brant, son of billionaire Peter Brant, dies at age 24

Harry Brant, the son of billionaire Peter Brant and supermodel Stephanie Seymour, died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs, according to a statement from his parents on Tuesday. He was 24.

"It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication," they wrote in a statement shared with TODAY. "Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab."

Stephanie Seymour, husband Peter M. Brant and son Harry Brant attended the 2013 MOCA Gala on April 20, 2013 in Los Angeles. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

Brant was a regular at New York City fashion and art events, beginning in his teenage years. Refinery29 once called him and his older brother, Peter Brant II, "NYC's most beautiful teenage brothers."

Peter Brant, left, and brother Harry Brant at the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 Givenchy fashion show on Sept. 11, 2015. Andy Kropa / AP

He was remembered by his parents as "a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts.

"He was truly a beautiful person inside and out," they wrote.

Brant explored many of his interests during his short life. He contributed columns to Interview magazine, which is published by his father. According to his parents' statement, he dreamed of playing a bigger part in the publication's creative department. He also modeled and launched a unisex makeup line with MAC in 2015 and 2016.

"He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done," his parents wrote. "We will forever be saddened that Harry’s life was cut short by this devastating disease. We ask that you please allow our family privacy as we attempt to cope with the loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy.”

Brant had 121,000 followers on Instagram. His final post on Jan. 7 featured a birthday tribute to French stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, whom he called "the queen." He marked the occasion by sharing a photo of her next to him and Miley Cyrus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the comments section was filled with tributes from friends and fans sharing their condolences.

"I cannot believe you are gone," one friend wrote. "You were such a beautiful prince. I miss you so much. You were always an elusive chanteuse but this final act is too much bare."

Brant is survived by his parents, brother Peter and a younger sister. He also has a half brother from his mother's previous marriage and four half siblings from his father's previous marriage.