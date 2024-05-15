Four days after Kansas City Chief's kicker Harrison Butker delivered a controversial graduation speech, the NFL is speaking out about his comments.

Butker spoke to the 2024 graduates at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, on May 11. In his speech, Butker encouraged women to be homemakers while criticizing IVF, birth control, Pride month and more.

Kansas City Chiefs' player Harrison Butker spoke to 2024 graduates of Benedictine College. Benedictine College / YouTube

In a statement obtained by TODAY.com, the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane said the kicker "gave a speech in his personal capacity."

"His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

TODAY.com has also reached out to the Chiefs and Butker for comment but did not receive a response.

The three-time Super Bowl Champion told women in his 20-minute speech that they were told "the most diabolical lies" before saying that his wife's life "really started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

Butker also said Pride month is a "deadly sin sort of pride." Pride month, typically held in June, is a month dedicating to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The father of two also seemingly criticized birth control and fertility treatments, telling graduates that "there is nothing good about playing God with having children." Butker also told men to be "unapologetic in your masculinity."

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 05, 2024 in Las Vegas. Chris Unger / Getty Images

He also heavily criticized President Joe Biden and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique,” he said. “Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder.”

The speech was met with strong reactions across social media through Wednesday night. Commenters flooded the Chiefs' Instagram page demanding a response to the speech.

"You were happy to have more women as fans this season yet you support Harrison Butker? What an absolute slap in the face to every woman who has supported the Chiefs. Does the team also agree that we are only good to spot out babies and clean the house?" wrote one commenter.

"Cut Butker or lose fans. I would never want my younger brother or son to look up to him," wrote another. "His speech was demeaning, uneducated, misogynistic, and laced in male insecurity."