What Halle Berry has shared about her children as she finalizes custody agreement

Nearly eight years after filing for divorce, Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez have finalized their settlement agreement.

Berry and Martinez, who share 9-year-old son Maceo-Robert, reached a settlement on their divorce, which includes joint physical custody of their son, according to the documents. The settlement has been years in the making as the pair filed for divorce in October 2015. (They married in July 2013.)

Maceo-Robert isn't Berry's only child. The actor is also mom to daughter Nahla, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband Gabriel Aubry.

Here's what to know about Berry's two children:

Nahla Ariela Aubry

Berry's oldest daughter was born in March 2008.

“We didn’t have a name picked out until just before we left the hospital,” Berry told Access Hollywood. “For us it was hard to name the most important person in our life until we met her.”

While Berry rarely posts about her children on social media, she shared a tribute to her daughter for her 15th birthday earlier this year.

"One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla," Berry captioned an Instagram post in March. "She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes!"

The March post shows an adorable photo of Berry and her daughter in a photo frame that reads "Love you more," and the photo inside the frame is the same picture Berry shared in honor of Nahla's 13th birthday on social media in 2021.

Berry spent her 57th birthday with her daughter and partner Van Hunt when they visited the World of Barbie exhibit in Los Angeles on Aug. 14.

“My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day!” Berry wrote on Instagram. “I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you !”

The “Catwoman” actor shared several photos from the outing, where she, Nahla and Hunt were decked out in all pink, of course.

Maceo-Robert Martinez

Maceo-Robert is Berry's youngest child, and was born in October 2013. Maceo means "gift of God" in Spanish.

Berry most recently posted about her son for his 8th birthday in 2021, sharing a cute photo of him with a hat covering his face.

"This little dude is 8 today! Happy Birthday THUNDER! ❤️" she captioned the Instagram post.

Berry spoke about why she doesn't often share her children's faces on social media while speaking to TODAY's Craig Melvin in 2019.

"I fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs," she said at the time.

"And also it’s a safety issue," she continued. "I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me. They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s going to be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts."