Aly Raisman is opening up about how difficult it's been to heal from the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“It’s something I still struggle with," the three-time Olympic gold medalist, 25, told People magazine,

Raisman became a symbol of strength for sexual abuse survivors after she confronted disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in the courtroom. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

"It’s still hard for me to speak on it, and there are moments where I feel insecure and I worry what people think of me. But I think that’s very normal," Raisman added.

Raisman became a symbol of strength for sexual abuse survivors when she delivered a powerful message to Nassar at his January 2018 court sentencing.

The disgraced doctor is serving 60 years in prison for federal child pornography and sexual abuse charges in Michigan, and has been accused of sexual abuse by more than 350 girls and young women.

Though Raisman's journey has been difficult, the brave athlete told People she has no regrets about sharing her story.

“I shared such a vulnerable part of my life,” she said. “But I think it was so important for me to come forward because people don’t understand that you don’t just suffer in the moment from sexual abuse or any kind of abuse or trauma."

"So I wanted to be honest with my fans, or anybody that was willing to listen, so they understand that everyone processes their abuse differently," she added.

Raisman credited her teammates — and therapy — for helping her as she heals.

“I’m very grateful to have all of my teammates' support, and I do a lot of therapy and self-care to balance it out,” she shared. “I’ve definitely had moments where I worried I’m always going to feel like this, but I’ve learned through therapy that I’m not going to feel like this forever."

"And so hopefully, the more I speak on it, the more people I can help. Even if I just help one person, it was really worth it," she added.