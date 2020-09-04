GWU investigating after professor claims she pretended to be Black

George Washington University is looking into a blog post claiming that a professor pretended to be Black.

The Thursday morning post on Medium is attributed to a history professor at the Washington, D.C., school, Jessica Krug, whose areas of expertise include Africa, Latin America and African American history, according to the university website.

An email to Krug on Friday morning to confirm she authored the essay did not receive an immediate response. Three phone numbers listed for Krug were disconnected.

The post begins, "For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies."

It goes on to say that the author is white and grew up Jewish in suburban Kansas City, but has "assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness."

"I have not only claimed these identities as my own when I had absolutely no right to do so — when doing so is the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures — but I have formed intimate relationships with loving, compassionate people who have trusted and cared for me when I have deserved neither trust nor caring," the post continues. "It means that every step I’ve taken has gaslighted those whom I love."

Krug's faculty profile at George Washington University says that classes she has taught include Topics in African History, African History to 1880, and Africans in the Making of the Atlantic World.

She has penned multiple essays in addition to a book on topics that include Black identity, slavery and the African diaspora.

Crystal L Nosal, a spokesperson for George Washington University, told NBC News that the college is "aware of the Medium post and are looking into the situation."

"We cannot comment further on personnel matters," Nosal said.

The 1,200-word blog post asserts that the author has struggled with mental health "demons" stemming from "severe trauma that marked my early childhood and teen years."

"But mental health issues can never, will never, neither explain nor justify, neither condone nor excuse, that, in spite of knowing and regularly critiquing any and every non-Black person who appropriates from Black people, my false identity was crafted entirely from the fabric of Black lives," the post says.

"I have not lived a double life. ... I have lived this lie, fully, completely, with no exit plan or strategy," it continues. "I have no identity outside of this. I have never developed one. I have to figure out how to be a person that I don’t believe should exist, and how, as that person, to even begin to heal any of the harm that I’ve caused."

The author says she had thought many times about revealing the truth, "but my cowardice was always more powerful than my ethics."

The post does not explain why the purported admission of a false identity is being made now.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.