Grayson Murray’s parents release statement confirming son died by suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Grayson Murray’s parents confirmed their son's cause of death after he died May 25. He was 30.

The PGA Tour posted a statement on X from his parents, Eric and Terry Murray, on May 26. In the message, they shared that Murray died by suicide.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” the statement read. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.”

The statement continued, “We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes.”

They said that Murray was loved by his parents and his siblings, Cameron and Erica, as well as the rest of his family, friends, fellow golfers and “by many of you who are reading this.”

“He was loved and he will be missed,” the statement read. “We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

To conclude the statement, his parents asked for privacy as they “work through this incredible tragedy” and asked for people to honor Murray “by being kind to one another.”

“If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you,” the statement ended.

The PGA Tour announced Murray’s death in a statement May 25. The golfer died one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

“The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in the statement. “We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

At the time, Monahan said that he had spoken to Murray’s parents. He shared that they “asked that we continue with tournament play,” adding, “They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Following his death, Murray was remembered fondly by his fellow golfers, including Peter Malnati, who broke down into tears during an interview with CBS Sports talking about the two-time PGA Tour winner.

“It’s just a really hard day, because you look at Grayson and you see in him someone who has visibly, outwardly struggled in the past and he’s been open about it and you see him get his life back to a place where he’s feeling good about things,” he said. “It’s just so sad.”

Murray has previously dealt with both alcohol and mental health issues in the past.

Webb Simpson called Murray’s death “a huge shock” and said his “heart sank” when he heard the news.

“I just hate it. I hate it so much,” he told CBS Sports. “I’ve gotten to know him even better this year. We shared a meal together at Pebble Beach with his fiancée and I know she’s hurting and everyone associated with Grayson Murray is hurting.”