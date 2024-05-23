The company at the center of a battle over Elvis’ Graceland is a mystery

Someone may be trying to take Graceland from Elvis Presley’s family.

Who that person is exactly, no one knows.

Not Presley’s family.

Not even the judge overseeing the fight.

The mystery has unfolded in a courtroom in Memphis, Tennessee, where a lawyer for one of Presley’s granddaughters asked a judge to stop a company that claims it has rights to Graceland, which has been in the family’s control since Presley bought it in 1957.

The company, which calls itself Naussany Investments & Private Lending, issued a public notice of its plan for a foreclosure sale and asserted in documents that the claim was related to a $3.8 million loan it had made to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s daughter, who died last year, according to documents filed in court by her own daughter, the actor Riley Keough. But it is difficult to determine whether the lending company exists.

Keough filed a claim last week in Shelby County Chancery Court in Tennessee alleging that Naussany Investments & Private Lending had submitted fraudulent documents with forged signatures showing Lisa Marie Presley had put up Graceland to secure the loan. The foreclosure sale was scheduled for Thursday. Keough said in the court filing that Presley never borrowed money from Naussany Investments or gave it a deed of trust.

On Wednesday, Chancery Court Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins, who is presiding over the court case, delayed the sale and told Keough’s lawyer, Jeff Germany, that she will most likely succeed in blocking it for good.

“It appears that you, Mr. Germany, your client will be successful on the merits,” Jenkins said, “providing that you prove the fraud that has been alleged.”

A representative for Naussany Investments & Private Lending wasn’t in the courtroom. In fact, it has been difficult to figure out much about the company or who runs it.

NBC News searched multiple public records databases for any person in the U.S. with the last name Naussany and for any company with the name Naussany or the initials NIPL and found nothing. NBC News also couldn’t find any social media profiles belonging to the company or representatives.

The only available information about the company comes from court filings in the Graceland case, and it doesn’t say much.

Documents provide street addresses for the company in Jacksonville, Florida, and Hollister, Missouri, that match post offices. A third address is a post office box in Kimberling City, Missouri.

Keough said in her claim that someone named Kurt Naussany sent her lawyer emails seeking to collect the $3.8 million and threatening to sell Graceland. The claim attached some of that correspondence, including an email in July that included an email address and a phone number for a Kurt Naussany.

The phone number is disconnected. NBC News sent an email to the address Monday, and late that night it received a reply saying Kurt Naussany left the company in 2015 and “should not be on any paperwork to do with Lisa Marie Presley.” The message suggested contacted Gregory E. Naussany, “as he handled all loans with Ms. Presley.”

A follow-up email from the Kurt Naussany address Monday night said he knew Lisa Marie Presley for years and “never did any loans for her.” The message added, “please make sure you and all colleagues have names straight.”

On Tuesday night, the Shelby County court received a faxed response to Keough’s claim from Gregory E. Naussany that described him as a lender with the company. The filing denied Keough’s accusation and asked that the company be allowed to continue with the sale.

“I respectfully deny the allegations made by Danielle Riley Keough,” Naussany wrote to the court. “Naussany Investments & Private Lending is prepared to provide evidence and arguments to demonstrate the relief sought is not justified in this case.”

The filing included a phone number and an email address for Gregory E. Naussany. No one picked up the phone or responded to texts sent to that number. But a request for comment to the email address Wednesday drew a response indicating that the company would drop the case after “consultation with lawyers.”

NBC News replied, asking for more information about him and the company and an explanation for why there is no publicly available information about them. NBC News also asked to speak with him by phone. A response signed “Gregory E Naussany” declined, saying more information would come in a future court document. “It’s apparent that Keough and LMP family was not aware of LMP mis handling of money and finances,” the reply said.

Mark Sunderman, a real estate professor at the University of Memphis, said accusations of fraud and fly–by-night companies are common in property-rights disputes — particularly when they involve people who have died. The Graceland case may just be a high-profile example of it.

“I know Graceland is a real big deal here, and seeing this national treasure potentially being foreclosed on and lost to the Memphis community would be a real heartbreak. So I can see that this is a major news event,” Sunderman said. “But if this had been someone else’s inheritance, someone else’s home, it would just be another example that the public never hears about.”

The promised filing from Naussany hasn’t shown up yet, according to the court. Also missing: any information about who is behind the company.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.