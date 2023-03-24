The son of "Superman & Lois" star Dylan Walsh turned into a superhero himself to save a driver whose vehicle plunged into the water of Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

An eyewitness told NBC affiliate WBAL that he saw a worker from Phillip's Seafood Restaurant jump into the water on March 22 to save a man who was sinking in an SUV after he drove into the harbor.

The good Samaritan was identified by Walsh's reps as his son, Thomas Walsh, 26, who helped bring the driver to safety without any major injuries.

The "Nip/Tuck" star said in a statement to TODAY that he "very proud" of his son for his quick-thinking actions.

Police were called around 4:25 p.m. local time about a vehicle that had plunged into the harbor.

"I (saw) a Phillip’s worker went in the water, had to use something to bust the window open, so when he finally got the guy out, somebody else had to use one of those orange ropes and help the guy out of the water,” bystander Jeremiah Mayo told WBAL.

The Baltimore Fire Department tweeted a photo of the submerged SUV, noting that all occupants were out of the vehicle by the time firefighters arrived thanks to the help of a bystander. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to the BFD.

Thomas Walsh is a military veteran and sous chef at Phillip's Seafood Restaurant who was actually there on his day off to speak with his boss, according to the Baltimore Banner.

A bystander told the Baltimore Banner that Walsh jumped into the harbor with all his clothes on and punched the window with his fist to try to break it in order to extricate the driver.

Thomas is one of Dylan's five children and one of two he shares with his first wife, Melora Walters.