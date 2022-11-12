Manhattan is getting a little holiday cheer.

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has finally arrived at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City after it was cut down from its home in Queensbury, New York, and traveled 200 miles to the Big Apple.

The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was donated by Neil Lebowitz and his family, who were more than happy to give up their tree.

“If it can bring a smile and awe to a little child or help cure up somebody who’s a little blue, it’s all worth it," Lebowitz said.

Rockefeller Center's head gardener, Erik Pauze, noticed the magnificent beauty when he took a trip to Queensbury. While walking through the streets, he saw the beauty standing tall over a few shops in the area. So he went around the tree to get a better look.

"Sure enough, when I came back around it, it was beautiful," he said.

Area residents look on as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is guided onto a flatbed truck, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Queensbury, New York. Diane Bondareff / AP

Pauze, who has been finding Christmas trees for Rockefeller Center for three decades, started to make plans to contact the owner of the property, where the tree stood tall.

And when he got in contact with Lebowitz, Lebowitz said that he couldn't believe that Rockefeller Center had wanted his tree.

“The first thought that went through my mind was, ‘Yeah, right,'" he said.

And after talking it through with Pauze, Lebowitz decided to donate his shrubby friend.

"I look for that big, beautiful shape. Nice and green, nice and full. A tree that you would want in your living room for Christmas," Pauze said.

Now that the tree is in NYC, it will be decorated with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights and a three-dimensional Swarovski star, which weighs approximately 900 pounds and is covered in 3 million crystals.

The star will be placed atop the tree before the official tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The ceremony will be broadcast during the "Christmas at Rockefeller Center" special on NBC from 8 to 10 p.m ET, and after the ceremony, the tree will be lit every day from 6 a.m to 12 a.m ET.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree receives a salute from the local fire department as it starts its journey to New York City, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Queensbury, New York. Diane Bondareff / AP

On Christmas Day, the tree will be lit for 24 hours, and on New Year’s Eve, the spruce will remain lit from 6 a.m to 9 p.m ET.

Rockefeller Center has a rich tradition of placing Christmas trees in its plaza, which dates back to 1931. That year, Rockefeller Center allowed its first Christmas tree to be placed there when a group of workers pooled together their money to buy a 20-foot high balsam fir.

Then, in 1933, Rockefeller Center had its very first tree lighting ceremony.

To date, the tallest Christmas tree that Rockefeller Center has ever had was back in 1999 when a 100-foot-tall tree stood in the middle of the plaza.