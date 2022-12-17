Principal dresses like 'Elf on the Shelf' for her students

One school principal is taking the Christmas spirit to the next level.

Beth Hoeing, the principal of Southwestern Elementary School in central Indiana, is the star of a viral TikTok video where she's dressed as the "Elf on the Shelf" in different locations around the building.

Similar to the "Elf on the Shelf" game, where the plush Christmas worker is hidden around a home, she hides in silly places for students to spot.

In Part 1 of the two video series, user @ahhhlieeee wrote, "Tell me you have the coolest Principal without telling me you have the coolest Principal."

Hoeing can first be seen greeting children beside a Christmas tree as they walk around the school, then duct-taped to the wall, and later, wrapping a fellow faculty member by the copy machines. She's also captured holding a trophy trapped inside a glass container and sleeping atop the serving stations in the cafeteria.

In Part 2, Hoeing is seen sitting on top of a red fire truck waving at passersby before she's pictured fake fishing off the roof of the school. She's then seen driving a miniature car in the hallway, competing with other small vehicles. A fake snow hill was even set up for Hoeing to sled down.

The video, posted days ago, has already amassed over 12 million views and 1.7 million likes.

One user commented, "Tell me you actually love your job without telling me you love your job," with a red heart emoji.

The official Microsoft Education TikTok account also weighed in, writing, "She wins! Please pass this trophy on to her," with a trophy and sparkles emojis.

The "Elf on the Shelf" story was sparked by a 1974 tale, when Carol Aebersold set up a pixie elf in their home and told her three kids that the elf would keep an eye on their behavior leading up to Christmas and report back to Santa Claus.

Just over 30 years later, Aebersold and Chanda Bell created the book “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition,” illustrated by Coë Steinwart. The book and Scout Elf toy were released in Marietta, Georgia, in 2005.