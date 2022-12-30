New York man helps save dozens by breaking into school to stay warm during historic blizzard

As temperatures dropped amid the deadly New York winter storm and many people were left stranded outside, one New York man took action.

Jay Withey's truck was running low on fuel as he was left stranded in Cheektowaga, New York, just east of Buffalo, on Friday, Dec. 23. As he began to encounter more people who were stuck outdoors with nowhere to go, he decided to seek refuge inside Pine Hill School.

“My mission was just to keep going out and grabbing as many people as I can and to just keep going,” Withey told NBC News. “I just kept walking, and I walked until I cried and I couldn’t walk any further. I was just beat.”

He eventually decided to break one of the school’s windows to get himself and others inside. The alarm went off, but officials were unable to get to the school amid the blizzard.

On Dec. 29, Cheektowaga Police Department posted on their social media asking for help in seeking “Jay,” a man who helped several people find a safe place to stay during the blizzard. The police department wanted to thank him for “his heroic actions that saved people’s lives.”

In their message, they shared photos from the surveillance video which showed the people gathered inside. They also shared the note Withey left apologizing for breaking into the school and explaining his situation.

“To whomever it may concern, I’m terribly sorry about breaking the school window and breaking in the kitchen,” the note began. “Got stuck at 8 pm Friday and slept in my truck with two strangers just trying not to die.”

He continued that there were seven elderly people also stuck and out of fuel. “I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom,” he wrote, signing it, “Merry Christmas Jay.”

Hours later, Cheektowaga police announced that they had been able to contact him and “express our gratitude for his heroic actions.”

They also shared a photo that Withey gave them that showed him with the people he helped that night. “Jay said they are all now like family and planning a SUMMER get together,” the caption read.

Withey detailed his experience with NBC News, sharing that he left the front door open so others could make their way inside. Once inside, he opened the kitchen door and grabbed just the necessary food to feed people and found blankets and water in the nurse’s office.

He ended up helping a total of 24 people and a couple dogs during the blizzard, NBC News reports.

The group remained indoors for about 24 hours and left the morning of Christmas day. As the storm was clearing, Withey found a blower inside the school and helped people dig out of their cars.

“I just couldn’t ask for more better people to get stuck with,” Withey told NBC News, adding that before he left he tried to fix the broken window and left the note.

Jay Withey left a note at the school apologizing for breaking a window while seeking shelter. Cheektowaga Police Dept.

Withey told NBC News that after police got in contact with him, the police chief thanked him for taking care of the group.

“I hope people realize it's important to be kind and to do the right thing to help one another,” Withey said.

No charges are expected to be filed against Withey for breaking in.

During the storm, people went out of their way to help others and find shelter. A Buffalo couple helped shelter 130 strangers inside a church, while a mother and her children were forced to have a sleepover inside a Target when they were trapped inside during the blizzard.

NBC News reports that at least 40 people have died in New York from the storm, with the number to possibly grow as the National Guard conducts more door-to-door-checks. The state is also preparing for possible flooding from the heavy snow in the coming days.