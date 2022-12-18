Girl presented with unicorn license on 7th birthday after handwritten request

On her seventh birthday, the California girl who requested permission to keep a unicorn in her backyard was presented the official license.

Last month, Madeline composed a handwritten note to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, requesting approval for a unicorn, should she be able to find one, along with a response.

Within days, Marcia Mayeda, the department's director, replied to the message with a letter titled, "Unicorn Licensing." "I am pleased to tell you that the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control does license unicorns," the letter read.

However, she included a number of conditions to be met, including access to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows for the unicorn; weekly watermelon feeding; and use of non-toxic glitter only.

Until Madeline was able to find one of the rare creatures herself, Mayeda included a little unicorn for her in the response, as well as a preapproved unicorn license.

Weeks later on Saturday, Dec. 17, Mayeda presented Madeline with the county's official unicorn license, reviewing the previously mentioned requirements. Once assured the conditions would be met, Madeline was then graced with a giant plush unicorn.

“It means something to kids when adults take them seriously and answer their letters,” said Marcia Mayeda, department director. Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control

Encouraging more children's creativity, the department created the Madeline’s Magical Unicorn Fund in the 7-year-old's name to support both unicorns and all creatures cared for by the LA County Department of Animal Care and Control.

Those who donate $25 or more to the fund will receive a unicorn certificate and personal license tag.

Receiving the unique letter, Mayeda said it brought her back to her childhood, given her years-long love of animals, noting that she saw herself in Madeline.

“It means something to kids when adults take them seriously and answer their letters,” she previously told TODAY.com.

Madeline said she originally wrote the letter because she loves unicorns and thought, "how fun would it be to just have one of my own that I could ride and play with."

"[Owning a unicorn] is pretty hard work, but not too hard," she said. "There's a lot of rules you have to follow to have a unicorn, but overall any mythical creature is fun to have."