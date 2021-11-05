George W. Bush shares wedding photo to honor anniversary with wife Laura

A day after celebrating his wife's birthday, George W. Bush is cherishing their 44th wedding anniversary.

The 43rd president marked the occasion on Friday by sharing a photo on Instagram of him and the former first lady cutting the cake at their wedding back in 1977.

"November is a special month in our house. Not only did we get to celebrate my beautiful wife’s birthday yesterday, but also the great gift of marriage today. Happy Anniversary @laurawbush!"

The couple got married three months after they first met at a friend's barbecue in Texas and went on a date the next day to play miniature golf.

“I kind of think it was love at first sight,” Laura Bush said on TODAY in 2018.

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie made sure to remind the former president on Friday that there is one other special day coming up this month.

"AND twin daughters’ bdays this month!! @jennabhager told me to remind you," Savannah commented on his Instagram post.

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara, will both be turning 40 on Nov. 25. This will be Barbara's first birthday since becoming a new mom in September.

Jenna also marked Laura Bush's 75th birthday on Thursday by sharing a series of photos of the former first lady enjoying some sweet moments with her grandchildren.

"Happiest birthday to my beautiful, kind, graceful mama," Jenna wrote. "I love you so. @laurawbush." She added the hashtag #wegotitfrommymama.