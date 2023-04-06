81-year-old best friends travel around the world in 80 days together

When Sandy Hazelip proposed a whirlwind trip to her longtime friend Ellie Hamby for their milestone birthdays, the 81-year-old leaped at the idea.

“She said, ‘Ellie, why don’t we consider traveling around the world in 80 days when we’re 80?’” Hamby recalled in a recent interview with NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic required the two friends of 23 years to put off their plans for after they turned 80, the two eventually made their grand voyage.

On January 11, 2023, at the age of 81 years old, the two started their journey, disembarking from Dallas, Texas. First stop: Antarctica.

Ellie Hamby and Sandy Hazelip at the Northern Lights. Around the World at 80 / Facebook

“We went to the North Pole in Lapland and saw the northern lights and took a sleigh ride. We were in Zanzibar. We went to Egypt, India, Nepal, Bali, Japan, Rome and of course, London, too,” Hamby shared.

Along their route, their story caught the attention of social media platforms as they made their way around the globe, taking on each of the world’s continents. The more they traced their progress, the more they were recognized.

“People would ask us, ‘Do you have TikTok?’ Well, no. Maybe we should get this going,” Hamby explained.

Hamby and Hazelip on camels. Around the World at 80 / Facebook

They rode a sleigh pulled by huskies in Finland, and flew high in a hot air balloon in Egypt, spent time searching for wallabies in Australia. For six days, they spent time in Bali, and for two, they braced themselves as they weathered a rocky ship ride across the notoriously rough Drake Passage.

Eventually, they began widening their social channels from Facebook and Youtube to Instagram and TikTok and at different ports, the two octogenarians began to realize they were racking up a fan base.

“I am from Rwanda,” one user commented on a TikTok Q&A they shared. “We would love to have you here.”

“I had to come look for you (two) after watching on 9 news in Colorado!!!!” another replied. “You 2 are AMAZING”

Speaking about their growing following, Hamby recalled being recognized at an airport.

“Even when we arrived in LAX, two people came up and said, ‘You’re the TikTok traveling grannies,’” Hamby explained. “Yes! That’s us.”

Though the two recently returned to Texas, they say that they hope their travels inspired future generations to keep exploring even in old age.

“The thing that has excited both of us is how we’ve brought people joy as they followed us on this adventure,” Hazelip said.