Canada goose frozen in wet sand rescued by firefighters. See the pics

A Canada goose wintering at Indiana Dunes State Park is free to fly again after getting stuck along the icy shore of Lake Michigan, thanks to a helping hand (and hose) from a local fire department.

According to a message Indiana DNR Law Enforcement shared on Facebook Dec. 26, “Indiana Conservation Officers were contacted about a Canada goose that found itself frozen in the wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.

The Canada goose couldn't budge from the wet and icy patch of sand on its own. Indiana DNR Law Enforcement

"Several Good Samaritans had already attempted to free the goose without any luck," Indiana DNR Law Enforcement wrote in the caption.

So, "to prevent further risk to the public and to help the animal," a call was made to the Porter Volunteer Firefighters, Inc. to come to the Chesterton, Indiana, site and save the goose.

One photo from the rescue showed a firefighter pointing a hose at the ground surrounding the bird, allowing the water to melt away the ice that bound it to the sand.

A firefighter used water to help melt away the ice that bound the goose to the ground. Indiana DNR Law Enforcement

"The goose was safely removed from the frozen beach!" the post continued. "The bird was then transported to a local licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinarian’s facility for treatment."

The spot that trapped the goose. Indiana DNR Law Enforcement

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement summed up the successful operation as "Great work by all!"