IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tokyo Olympics: Get the full schedule, events and where to watch

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau contracts COVID-19, knocking him off U.S Olympics team

Patrick Reed will take his place on Team USA.
The 149th Open - Day Two
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States on the 16th tee during at the 149th Open at Royal St George's Golf Club on July 16, 2021 in Sandwich, England.Chris Trotman / Getty Images
/ Source: NBC News
By Dennis Romero

Pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to compete for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo, the PGA Tour announced Saturday night.

The results came in the final round of Olympics coronavirus testing before he left the United States for Tokyo, the PGA said.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” DeChambeau said in a statement.

Patrick Reed will replace DeChambeau and is undergoing testing through Monday before being allowed to leave for Japan, the tour said. This makes Reed the only two-time Team USA Olympian headed to the Tokyo golf competition; he played for Team USA in 2016.

Related

news

"I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country," Reed said in the same statement.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele will join him on the men's team; Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and Jessica Korda will compete for the United States on the women's team.

Earlier this month, California-born DeChambeau paired up with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers to beat golf great Phil Mickelson and NFL legend Tom Brady in a golf challenge called "The Match."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Dennis Romero