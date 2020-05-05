Giving Tuesday: 6 ways to help your community during the coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has left so many of our community members in need, and on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, otherwise known as Giving Tuesday, people from around the world are invited to unite and help.

Below are six ways from GivingTuesday.org for you to help your local community:

Give what you can to support first responders fighting the coronavirus. Whether it's through monetary donations, donating PPE or sending other goods, every little bit helps. Also consider giving to other local nonprofits that are continuing to help your community despite these challenging times.

Thank the essential workers who are showing up day after day to make sure your community is safe. Clap with your neighbors, post on social media and share your gratitude for first responders, postal workers, grocery store clerks and others.

Volunteer from your own home. There are so many ways to help those in need without having to leave your house. You can find a list of opportunities local to you here.

Support businesses in your area by buying their goods and spreading the word about what they have to offer.

Show kindness. Remember that small acts of kindness go a long way, so walk your neighbor's pet, deliver a bouquet of flowers to a loved one or simply call a friend.

Respond. You — yes, you! — can help with response efforts. If you know of an at-risk member of your community, check in to see what needs they may have. Donate excess food to your local food banks or give blood. Head to Giving Tuesday's site for more ideas on how to help.