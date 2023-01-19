Girl, 13, leads troopers on 100 mph chase with 11-year-old as a passenger

A 13-year-old Colorado girl led Nebraska state police on a car chase at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour with an 11-year-old boy as a passenger, Nebraska State Patrol said.

Troopers found a firearm, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after performing a "tactical vehicle intervention" to stop the Nissan Pathfinder the child was driving, police said in a news release.

Nebraska state troopers attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney on Jan. 16 after observing a Pathfinder driving 35 mph, which is under the posted minimum speed limit.

When a trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver accelerated and fled east on I-80, hitting speeds over 100 mph, police said. Authorities used stop sticks, a tire deflation device, to slow down the speeding SUV, police said.

The driver slowed down to exit the interstate and a trooper was able to bring the car to a stop. The driver and passenger were taken into custody. The chase lasted 16 minutes, police said.

The 13-year-old female driver was cited for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous traffic violations, a spokesperson told NBC News. The 11-year-old male passenger was cited for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. It wasn't immediately clear if they had lawyers representing them.