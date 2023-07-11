4-year-old girl dies after choking on food at Costco in Washington state

A 4-year-old girl has died after choking on food at a Costco in Washington state July 9.

In a statement to NBC News, Benton County Coroner William Leach said the girl was believed to be eating a hot dog when the incident occurred at Costco in Kennewick, Washington.

EMS removed the food from the girl's throat and she was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where she later died of asphyxia due to choking, Leach said.

The choking was "witnessed by several people" and bystanders at Costco attempted to provide CPR and use an AED, according to Leach.

Since the incident was witnessed and EMS was involved, no autopsy will be performed, the coroner added.

Leach said the girl was a few days away from her fifth birthday when the incident occurred, according to NBC affiliate KHQ.

According to KHQ, the Costco store was closed July 9, but has since reopened with normal operating hours.

TODAY.com has reached out to Kennewick Police Department and Costco for comment.