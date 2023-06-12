11-year-old girl dies on flight from Istanbul to New York

An 11-year-old girl died after becoming ill on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to New York that made an emergency landing in Hungary in an attempt to save her, officials said.

A doctor among the passengers onboard "performed heart massage" on the girl after she went into distress aboard the flight on June 11, Turkish Airlines said in a statement. The cockpit crew immediately diverted the plane to land at Budapest's Ferenc Liszt International Airport.

An emergency medical team boarded the plane to help the girl, but "despite all efforts, the passenger couldn't be saved," the airline said.

The girl has not been identified, and it's not clear what country she was a citizen of.

The girl's family members disembarked in Budapest, and the plane then completed its journey to New York City with a 4½-hour delay, the airline said.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones and share their pain," Turkish Airlines said.