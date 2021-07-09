This giant 3D cat on a Tokyo billboard is so lifelike, you'll think it's fur-real

This is one “purr”-fectly amazing sight to behold.

A giant digital cat that appears on a billboard in Tokyo has captivated the city, leaving people “mesmerized,” according to NBC’s Tom Llamas, who has been reporting on the ground there in the lead up to the Summer Olympics.

“They line up to watch this thing. It pops out for about 10 seconds at a time, and the organizers say COVID has been so dark in Japan they wanted some brightness,” Llamas said Friday on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

The cat does not have a name, although some people have taken to calling it “Shinjuku east exit cat,” after the nearby Shinjuku subway station, reports The New York Times.

The cat, which is not promoting any product or service and just there to please crowds, is featured on a 26-by-62-foot LED screen that does not officially open until Monday, although people have already flocked to see it, according to the Times. The faux feline pops up on screen a few times each hour in between ads and videos. Around 1 a.m., it retires for about six hours of sleep.