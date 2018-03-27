Watch George W. Bush tear up the dance floor at nephew's wedding

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

George W. Bush has issued an executive order to get down.

The former president added tearing up the dance floor to his list of post-presidential achievements when he showed off his moves at his nephew Pierce Bush's wedding over the weekend.

Bush, 71, was captured on video boogieing with bride Sarahbeth Melton as the band played Dead or Alive's 1984 hit "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)."

The Bush family, including TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, had a ball at the nuptials at the Garden of Gods park in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Pierce's father is Neil Bush, George W. Bush's brother and the fourth of former president George H.W. Bush's six children.