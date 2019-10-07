Now this is a pairing no one saw coming, especially eagle-eyed viewers of Sunday's NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers!

Former President George W. Bush was spotted sitting next to Ellen DeGeneres in a suite at AT&T Stadium when the Cowboys hosted the Packers in a key early season matchup.

#NFL Former President George W. Bush next to Ellen DeGeneres.



Name a more weird couple pic.twitter.com/etJficbfwH — Jeven W. (@xSmootx) October 6, 2019

"Former President George W. Bush next to Ellen DeGeneres. Name a more weird couple," one person wrote on Twitter, along with a picture of the pair, accompanied by their respective spouses. DeGeneres was at the game with her wife, Portia de Rossi, while Bush was there with his wife, former first lady Laura Bush.

Cameras for FOX, which broadcast the game, captured the pair enjoying the showdown, which the Packers won, 34-24.

DeGeneres didn't just get to schmooze with the former president. She also got to go on the field before the game and give Packers tight end Jimmy Graham a hug. Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

While people who tuned into the game probably weren’t expecting to see the former leader of the free world hanging out with the daytime talk show queen, they definitely got a kick out of it, as the sight of the duo lit up social media.

"Fmr. President George W. Bush with ... is that a Ellen Degeneres?!?!?!" one surprised person asked.

I would kill to be on a fly on the wall for the conversation between George W. Bush and Ellen Degeneres at this #GBvsDAL game. That’s an amazing combo — Baker Leyman (@BLshakenbake) October 6, 2019

"I would kill to be on a fly on the wall for the conversation between George W. Bush and Ellen Degeneres at this #GBvsDAL game. That’s an amazing combo," someone else wrote.

I would absolutely watch this sitcom though pic.twitter.com/3v3V5Xz01N — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) October 6, 2019

"Laura & George Bush sitting with Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi is not something I expected to see at an NFL game," another person commented before adding, "I would absolutely watch this sitcom though."

Bush, of course, is a well-known sports fan. He once owned the Texas Rangers and just last week he dropped the puck at the Dallas Stars' season opener.

Former President George W. Bush and wife, Laura, walk off the field after participating in a ceremony with Medal of Honor recipients during the Packers-Cowboys game. Michael Ainsworth / AP

When it comes to NFL teams, DeGeneres — a New Orleans native — has shown her support for the Saints and quarterback Drew Brees. She even celebrated on her show when the team won its lone Super Bowl in 2010.

Maybe it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that Bush and DeGeneres hung out. Back in 2017, he appeared on her show and tried to explain why he had so much trouble opening a poncho at President Trump’s inauguration earlier that year.