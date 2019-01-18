Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Former President George W. Bush posted a photo of him delivering pizza to his Secret Service detail Friday on his Instagram page. The food delivery comes as a way to help those affected by the current government shutdown that is now in its fourth week.

"@LauraWBush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck," Bush, who is carrying three pizzas in the photo, wrote. "And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them. It's time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown."

While Bush delivered pizzas, there are other ways people can help federal employees during the shutdown, including donations to food pantries.

The above Instagram photo is the latest instance of Bush making headlines with a simple gesture. In December, he went viral when he handed former first lady Michelle Obama a mint or cough drop at his father's funeral. The gesture called to mind a similar moment at Sen. John McCain's funeral back in September, when Bush gave Obama a cough drop.