George H.W. Bush wears book-themed socks in perfect tribute to Barbara's legacy

George H.W. Bush honored his late wife at her funeral on Saturday with a sweet and subtle accessory.

The former president arrived at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, where services took place before former first lady Barbara Bush was laid to rest, wearing a pair of colorful socks with books on them in honor of her lifelong commitment to family literacy.

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush enter St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston. Brett Coomer / EPA

"[George H.W. Bush] will be wearing a pair of socks festooned with books at today's funeral service for former First Lady Barbara Bush," Bush's spokesperson Jim McGrath tweeted Saturday morning, noting that she raised more than $110 million for literacy over the past 30 years.

To honor his wife of 73 years and her commitment to family literacy, for which she raised over $110 million over the course of over 30 years, @GeorgeHWBush will be wearing a pair of socks festooned with books at today’s funeral service for former First Lady Barbara Bush. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 21, 2018

The socks worn by the 41st President of the United States of America at today’s funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/12libHt1Jv — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 21, 2018

Bush's affinity for playful socks has been well-documented over the years. The 93-year-old has been known for donning brightly-colored or patterned socks in even the most formal of settings. He declared himself a "sock man" in a 2012 TODAY interview, and Bill Clinton even gifted Bush a pair of socks in 2017.

Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today. We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks. pic.twitter.com/CshV6tI5Ae — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 9, 2017

Barbara Bush leaves a lasting legacy as an influential champion of literacy. She founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy in 1989, and has since been a passionate advocate for reading and writing.