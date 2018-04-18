George H.W. Bush calls late wife Barbara 'the most beloved woman in the world'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Former President George H.W. Bush shared a heartfelt message about his late wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, a day after her passing at the age of 92.

"I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact," Bush, 93, said in a statement shared on Twitter, in which he referred to his wife as "the enforcer," her nickname among family.

Herewith a statement from former President @GeorgeHWBush. pic.twitter.com/USSq5RkD4g — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 18, 2018

He acknowledged the many well wishes sent his way, and let everyone know that the Bush family will be all right.

"But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up," the statement continued. "We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on — as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list."