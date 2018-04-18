A look back at George and Barbara Bush's remarkable love story

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Few love stories will make history like the one belonging to George and Barbara Bush.

With a romance that spanned more than seven decades, they were the longest-married couple in presidential history. The former first lady passed away Tuesday at the age of 92, 77 years after the two met at a school dance in 1941.

George H.W. Bush is shown with wife Barbara in 1945, the year the couple married. AP

"I could hardly breathe, I thought he was so beautiful," Mrs. Bush once told her granddaughter, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager.

For their first date, the former president borrowed a car to pick up his future wife.

"He told me later, 'I got the Oldsmobile because it had a radio. And I was afraid we'd have nothing to say to each other,'" Mrs. Bush said with a laugh. "And he tells the world now that I've not stopped talking in 75 years."

George Bush, then a candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, with Barbara in Houston in 1964. AP

She battled a number of health issues during the final years of her life, specifically congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or C.O.P.D.

"I think the fact that they’re together and that he still says, ‘I love you, Barbie’ every night is pretty remarkable,” TODAY correspondent Jenna Bush Hager said Monday after it was announced that Mrs. Bush would no longer be seeking medical treatment to prolong her life.

The world was transfixed by the love letters the couple sent each other, which they once shared on TODAY.

"I love you, precious, with all my heart, and to know that you love me means my life," former President Bush said, reading from one of the letters he wrote to his love.