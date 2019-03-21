Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 21, 2019, 1:42 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

A spring thaw has shattered Lake Michigan into pieces and it's a beautiful sight.

The water under the ice has pushed giant shards of it into mesmerizing patterns, creating the perfect setup for breathtaking photos in areas like South Haven, Michigan.

Shards of ice pile up on Lake Michigan along the South Haven Pier in South Haven, Michigan on Tuesday. AP

Approximately 56 percent of Lake Michigan has been covered in ice but rising temperatures at the outset of spring have caused the stunning ice formations that look like the backdrop for the Night King and his army of the undead in a climactic battle in "Game of Thrones."

Water under the ice has caused the shards to move into a stunning display. AP

More than half of Lake Michigan was still frozen only two weeks ago. AP

It looks like the Night King from "Game of Thrones" might pop up at any second. AP

The U.S. Coast Guard has warned people not to get too close to the ice in Lake Michigan for their own safety. AP

While the ice has been beautiful to photograph, the U.S. Coast Guard wants people to make sure they maintain their distance from it.

"No ice is safe ice especially this time of year," boatswain’s mate Chief Petty Officer Grant Heffner told MLive.com. "The ice is certainly deteriorating and breaking up."

The Lake Michigan ice is the latest stunning sight as spring arrives across the country. Warmer weather is also responsible for a "super bloom" of wildflowers that has drawn huge crowds in Southern California thanks to an unusually wet winter.