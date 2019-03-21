Get the latest from TODAY
A spring thaw has shattered Lake Michigan into pieces and it's a beautiful sight.
The water under the ice has pushed giant shards of it into mesmerizing patterns, creating the perfect setup for breathtaking photos in areas like South Haven, Michigan.
Approximately 56 percent of Lake Michigan has been covered in ice but rising temperatures at the outset of spring have caused the stunning ice formations that look like the backdrop for the Night King and his army of the undead in a climactic battle in "Game of Thrones."
While the ice has been beautiful to photograph, the U.S. Coast Guard wants people to make sure they maintain their distance from it.
"No ice is safe ice especially this time of year," boatswain’s mate Chief Petty Officer Grant Heffner told MLive.com. "The ice is certainly deteriorating and breaking up."
The Lake Michigan ice is the latest stunning sight as spring arrives across the country. Warmer weather is also responsible for a "super bloom" of wildflowers that has drawn huge crowds in Southern California thanks to an unusually wet winter.