Feb. 7, 2019, 1:38 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Frontier Airlines is trying to make family vacations much cheaper for parents with kids who are way too old to be sitting in their lap on a plane any more.

The airline is letting kids 14 and under fly free with an adult, a departure from the usual rules of most airlines that only allow infants to fly at no cost if they sit on a parent's lap.

Frontier Airlines is allowing children 14 and under to fly free with certain restrictions. Getty Images

The deal is available only for those who sign up for the airline's Discount Den program, which costs $59.99 a year.

It also only applies to select domestic flights on certain days, which currently run from February through August and are designated on the Frontier Airlines website. The deal does not apply to any flights that are changed after the initial booking.

Travel extras like the cost of seat selections and checking bags are not included. An adult seat must also be purchased for every 14-and-under seat that is selected.

The Discount Den program also promises "exclusive access" to the lowest fares and additional savings. However, kids do not earn Frontier miles for their flight.