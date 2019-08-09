Frontier Airlines is going green to help people with the name Green save some green.

The carrier has a promotion in which it will give away free flights to people with the last name Green or Greene as a way to celebrate its Green Week initiative, celebrating its environmentally friendly policies.

Passengers must provide proof their last name is Green or Greene and be prepared to travel in the near future, since Frontier says "the first segment departs between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2019, and the return segment arrives by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2019. Eligible participants will receive a full refund, up to $400."

Both trips must be booked at the same time and passengers can expect to see the refund by Sept. 15.

The Denver-based carrier is launching the promotion to highlight its eco-friendly initiatives.

“Our fleet’s fuel efficiency is unmatched by other U.S. airlines and allows Frontier to deliver not only the lowest fares but the most sustainable approach to flying,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines. “We are proud to serve communities across the U.S. and understand the importance of being good stewards of the environment. We’re focused on lessening Frontier’s impact on the environment and continually search for innovative solutions and technology to achieve that.”

Frontier is no stranger to gimmicks. In February, it let children 14 and under fly for free and in May it launched a promotion in which friends can fly at no charge.