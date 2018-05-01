"At the very beginning, it was horrible,'' Holt told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Tuesday. "They put me in a cell that was no bigger than what a twin bed would be. It was super, super hot, so I was literally laying on the ground in my underwear, just sweating as cockroaches are crawling all over me.

"If you had to use the bathroom, you either had a bottle or a newspaper."

Thamara, who appeared on TODAY but does not speak English as a first language, was put in a small cell with 23 other women, Holt said.

"They actually started to put her fingers in pencil sharpeners to take off her nails, (and) they tried to scare her with Tasers,'' Holt said.

Holt had flown to Venezuela in 2016 to marry Thamara Caleno, a Mormon woman and Venezuelan citizen whom he had met online.