Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 22, 2019, 3:53 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Fox News anchor Bret Baier and his family were briefly hospitalized after a serious accident in which their car flipped over on an icy Montana road during a family vacation.

Baier, 48, said in a statement that he and his wife, Amy, and their two sons were released from the hospital "banged up, but alive" following the crash on Monday.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier and his family are recovering after being hospitalized following a car crash on vacation in Montana. Getty Images

"After a weekend of skiing with my wife and two boys in Montana, driving to the airport Monday morning on icy roads, we were involved in a major car crash," Baier said in a statement.

"Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car. And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol – we made it to the hospital quickly. We are very grateful to all of those who helped us out.

"My advice to everyone is to always wear your seatbelt and to count your blessings everyday. I tweeted this out as we left the hospital banged up, but alive," he continued. "Don’t take anything for granted – every day is a blessing and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that before something does it for you."

The "Special Report" host was scheduled to appear on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday. Colbert gave an update on Baier during his opening monologue on Monday night's show.

Colbert said he was told the accident was "bad, like, jaws of life to get him out of there."

"They’re all in the hospital but they’re going to be OK,'' he continued. "And we just want to say: we hope you’re doing better.

"Bret’s message to everyone out there, is: They’re going to be okay, thank you for your thoughts and prayers for him and his family, and please, wear your seatbelt. It makes a difference."

Baier, who is based in Washington, D.C., and serves as Fox News' chief political anchor, is expected to anchor "Special Report" on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Fox News said.