Husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos charged with her murder

The estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut woman who has been missing for months, was charged Tuesday in connection with her murder.

Fotis Dulos' lawyer Norm Pattis told reporters outside his client's house that he had just learned of the murder arrest warrant, and that two other arrests were also being carried out, according to NBC New York. Police had swarmed the Farmington home earlier Tuesday.

Jennifer Dulos in an undated photo. Courtesy Family

Pattis did not say who else was being arrested, and did not comment further. The Connecticut State Police said in a statement that Fotis Dulos, 52, has been taken into custody.

Jennifer Dulos' family, through a spokeswoman, thanked the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police Department "for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests."

"Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss," the statement said.

"Justice!" the New Canaan Police Department tweeted following news of Dulos' arrest.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 45, were arrested in early June and again in September in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos who was last seen in Connecticut on May 24 after dropping her children off at school. Both have pleaded not guilty to various charges.

Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos, who was 50 when she went missing, had been involved in a drawn-out divorce and custody battle.

Despite police saying they had evidence that proved Fotis Dulos was "lying in wait" at Jennifer Dulos' home the day she disappeared, he told NBC's "Dateline" in September that he did not have anything to do with his wife's disappearance and he believed she was still alive.

In other interviews with the news media, Fotis Dulos talked about how much he loves and misses his children, who are in the custody of Jennifer Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber.

Farber has filed for sole custody of the kids. Fotis Dulos has fought her efforts and recently tried to dissolve his divorce case, arguing it should not proceed since Jennifer Dulos has not been present in the hearings.