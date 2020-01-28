Fotis Dulos, charged in murder of missing wife Jennifer, attempted suicide

Fotis Dulos, a Connecticut man charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, attempted suicide Tuesday morning at his home in Farmington, his lawyer, Rich Rochlin, said.

Another lawyer, Kevin Smith, said Dulos was taken to University of Connecticut Health Center.

Dulos, 52, had been scheduled to appear at a bond adjustment hearing Tuesday.

Ryan Flanagan, deputy chief clerk for the Superior Court in Stamford, said Dulos did not show up for the hearing.

Dulos was arrested earlier this month and charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping, according to Connecticut State Police, and was later released on a $6 million bond.

His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 45, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos, who was 50 when she went missing on May 24 after dropping her children off at school, had been involved in a drawn-out divorce and custody battle.

Police said they had evidence that proved Fotis Dulos was "lying in wait" at Jennifer Dulos' home the day she disappeared. He told NBC's "Dateline" in September that he did not have anything to do with his wife's disappearance and he believed she was still alive.

And a Connecticut lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, a close friend of Fotis Dulos', was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Mawhinney's name appeared on alibi scripts written by Fotis Dulos and Troconis, according to an arrest warrant for Troconis.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.