Former White House chief of staff recalls Bush's bullhorn speech at ground zero

The former chief of staff explained that he had asked, “‘Mr. President, would you be willing to say something?’” to which the president replied, “‘Do you think it’s appropriate?’

“And I said, ‘If you think it’s appropriate, it’s appropriate,’” Card continued. “And he said, ‘I’m willing to do it.’ And I asked the Secret Service if he could have the president get up on this crushed vehicle and an agent jumped up on the vehicle and jumped up and down a few times, gave me the thumbs up.”

Card said Nina Bishop was able to procure a bullhorn for the president in order for him to be heard by the crowd around him.

At one point, a man from the crowd yelled, “I can’t hear you,” but Card said Bush was quick to respond. “The president said, ‘I can hear you and the whole world will hear us.’

“I think it was one of the most dramatic, impromptu statements ever made by a leader," Card said. "And it did cause us all then to give up our other labels and say, ‘We’re American.’”

Andrew Card served as the White House chief of staff from 2000-2006. TODAY

Earlier in the interview, Card recalled the moment he had to break the news to the president that a second plane had hit the south tower of the World Trade Center.

At the time, the president was at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida, for a planned visit to read to a group of second graders. Card said that while it supposed to be a "great day," he became "all business" after learning of the second attack.