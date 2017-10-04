The gang's all here! Or, at least, they will be.
All five living former U.S. presidents will gather for a good cause on Oct. 21: a concert at Texas A&M’s Reed Arena to benefit hurricane relief efforts.
The show, called "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal," was announced Wednesday on the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation's website.
That means former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama will all be in attendance.
"This catastrophic hurricane season has already caused hundreds of billions of dollars in property damage, displaced millions and destroyed entire communities," the announcement read. "As a result, our fellow Americans are facing overwhelming challenges. The staggering, urgent need is simply beyond the capacity of the government alone to address every facet."
Whom can you expect to see at such a star-studded show? Alabama will headline, and other guests include The Gatlin Brothers, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and "The Voice" winner Cassadee Pope, among others, according to a press release.
It's not the first time this fall that some of the former presidents have gotten together: Last week, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama shared some laughs and posed for selfies at the Presidents Cup golf tournament in New Jersey.
Tickets for the concert are now on sale and benefit the former presidents' One America Appeal hurricane recovery effort launched last month.