"It's very, very uncomfortable on a daily basis,'' Parish told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "They body-shame you to your face. They are extremely bullying tactics."

"They instill this fear in you that they hold your entire success and opportunity in their hands," she said.

Four of the five cheerleaders involved in the lawsuit appeared on TODAY with lawyer Gloria Allred, revealing they were called things like "skinny fat" and "jelly belly" by team officials.

Asked why they took the job if they knew it paid only $7.25 per hour, Turnbow spoke about the opportunity to do good in the community.

"They make it seem like it's just such a dream on their social medias," she said. "You don't sign up for something and think it's gonna become what it was."